Sant'aniello

Monumental mansion with panoramic loggia in the center of Capri. An imposing property located just a few steps from the Church of the famous "Piazzetta" central location. It has the characteristics of a prestigious Town House, and covers over 400 square meters all on one level with a double entrance. A staircase leads to the large reception area divided into three zones: living room with fireplace, lounge and dining room. The living area, very large and with high vaulted ceilings and wide arches gives access to the panoramic loggia. The very large loggia is the true heart of the home with its wonderful view of the sea and of the town from the Center up to Punta Tragara. From the dining room you have easy access to the kitchen and service area with bedroom, bathroom and another independent kitchen for staff. A hallway leads to the sleeping area consisting of 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bedroom with its own bathroom is located in another area of the property. This stunning dwelling is suitable to a reassessment of its interior spaces to make the most out of its incredible potential.