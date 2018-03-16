301 Quakey Lane

This classic Colorado log home with three bedrooms and a main-level flex room is both roomy and cozy. The home sits below the entry on over two acres of tall, quaking aspens with expansive mountain views of Sunshine & Wilson peaks, afternoon sunsets and evening alpenglow views. Located in the sought after, lower elevation/neighborhood of Telluride Ski Ranches, the location offers easy in/out access. Get the feeling of living in a cabin in the woods all while being 5 minutes from the ski area and Town of Telluride. Under the same ownership for almost 20 years, you’ll get an immediate sense of arrival and feeling of the care and attention to detail that has been put into this property. Low taxes, homeowners dues and lack of transfer fee are added benefits.