在售 - Telluride, CO, United States - ¥10,130,624
免费询盘

Telluride, CO, 81435 - United States

301 Quakey Lane

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3771
    平方英尺

房产描述

This classic Colorado log home with three bedrooms and a main-level flex room is both roomy and cozy. The home sits below the entry on over two acres of tall, quaking aspens with expansive mountain views of Sunshine & Wilson peaks, afternoon sunsets and evening alpenglow views. Located in the sought after, lower elevation/neighborhood of Telluride Ski Ranches, the location offers easy in/out access. Get the feeling of living in a cabin in the woods all while being 5 minutes from the ski area and Town of Telluride. Under the same ownership for almost 20 years, you’ll get an immediate sense of arrival and feeling of the care and attention to detail that has been put into this property. Low taxes, homeowners dues and lack of transfer fee are added benefits.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

MLS ID: 35619

联系方式

分部：
Telluride Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Peggy Raible
+1 9707292504

周边设施

周边设施
