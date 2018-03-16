81-6569 Mamalahoa Bypass Hwy

MONKEY POD RANCH! 46 ACRES OF LUSH HAWAII RANCH LAND WITH SELF SUSTAINING COTTAGE! SUB-DIVIDABLE INTO 5 ACRE PARCELS OR 2 PARCELS OF A MINIMUM 20 ACRES! FABULOUS OCEAN VIEWS! Just south of Hokulia and along the recently opened Ali'i Bypass is the Monkey Pod Ranch land of open beauty and pristine breezes capturing dramatic ocean and coastline views! This well maintained luxurious ranch land is consistently mowed to keep it at just the right grass length for the beauty and for grazing animals to enjoy. The Hawaiian cottage of a total of 3,200 sq. ft. under roof is self sustaining with photovoltaic and filtered rain water that is held in a state of the art catchment tank. There is a back up battery room consisting of 16 batteries with inverters. The cottage is beautifully designed and has top of the line features of luxury, yet very warm, cozy and charming while taking in the ranch land around you. This property is just minutes to Keauhou, Kona and South Kona, yet the feel of getting away from it all resonates once you have arrived! This is an investment opportunity to sub-divide in either 5- acre parcels or 2 parcels with a minimum of 20 acres.