Incredible St. Margaret's waterfront investment opportunity; Includes permit ready site and building plans for 3500+ square foot Nantucket Style home. 0.71 acres offering non-conforming state-of-the-art marina with floating docks, 8' MLW, 17 existing slips for boats up to 80' and accommodation for up to 20+ slips. Bath facility with shower, storage and large shop for repairs. Separate marina office and existing (tear-down/as-is) house.