700 Heliotrope

Situated on a corner lot of a sought-after block in the Village, this stately single-family residence presents designer perfection and chic finishes throughout the entirety of both the main home and guest quarters. A grand entrance leads to the main living room replete with beneficial built-ins, stunning stone fireplace, high ceilings and La Cantina folding doors preceding to the expansive, private front courtyard. A butler’s pantry separates the formal dining room from the chef’s kitchen - equipped with two dishwashers, custom cabinetry, double oven, 48-inch range, and oversized prepping island with sink, dining bar and built-in microwave. The breakfast nook is adjacent to the side patio convenient for outdoor cooking and accommodates the in-ground secluded spa. With its own grand entrance, the master wing includes dramatic soaring ceilings, reading nook, ample built-ins, rustic fireplace and hearth, spacious viewing deck and a spa-like bathroom with vanity, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, skylight, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The guest/maids cabin supplies a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge, a dining room that transforms to a murphy bed, a bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath. A large viewing balcony connects back to the main living wing and its secondary bedroom and office. Live the Village Lifestyle with proximity to renown beaches, world-class shopping and decadent dining.