10343 E Pinnacle Peak Rd

Own a historic, Bill Tull Adobe family compound! A private 7.7 acre estate includes your own private family grass and tree lined park at the base of the McDowell Mountain Preserve. This extremely secluded location offers unparalleled hiking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing experiences. A spacious 8,162 sq ft main home includes a additional 866 sq ft guest/guard house, 10 hand crafted fireplaces, hand plastered walls, latilla & wood beamed ceilings and multiple gardens & sitting areas, a large pool & patio area with a covered Ramada, and enchanting garden area. Your own private family style resort. A rare opportunity for an unforgettable and memorable living experience! See MOTION VIDEO under Photo Tab; Easy to preview by appoitment only.