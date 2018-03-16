高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥20,590,700
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

10343 E Pinnacle Peak Rd

约¥20,590,700
原货币价格 $3,250,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 9028
    平方英尺

房产描述

Own a historic, Bill Tull Adobe family compound! A private 7.7 acre estate includes your own private family grass and tree lined park at the base of the McDowell Mountain Preserve. This extremely secluded location offers unparalleled hiking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing experiences. A spacious 8,162 sq ft main home includes a additional 866 sq ft guest/guard house, 10 hand crafted fireplaces, hand plastered walls, latilla & wood beamed ceilings and multiple gardens & sitting areas, a large pool & patio area with a covered Ramada, and enchanting garden area. Your own private family style resort. A rare opportunity for an unforgettable and memorable living experience! See MOTION VIDEO under Photo Tab; Easy to preview by appoitment only.

上市日期: 2017年9月3日

MLS ID: 5655605

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Frank Aazami
4802660240

