Sea Horse Ranch 122

Sea Horse Ranch Villa 122 (Windward Villa) is a Mediterranean-Style Villa located in the elegant residential community of Sea Horse Ranch. The entrance to this villa is through mature tropical gardens and across a wooden bridge that spans a fishpond containing Tilapia, Koi and exotic turtles. Surrounding the grand, cathedral ceiling living room is a wine room and sitting area, dining area, pantry, breakfast bar and full kitchen. Off the kitchen is an outdoor, covered dining area and off the living area is a covered lounge area that faces the swimming pool. Across the swimming pool is another covered lounge area for relaxing and entertaining in the tropical gardens. Also on the main floor, off the kitchen, is another outdoor kitchen and extensive service areas which include a laundry, staff apartment, storage, and mechanical rooms. Connected to this is a 2-car garage. There are four bedrooms on the ground level, each with en suite full baths, and two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets on the second level. The second floor is accessed from the foyer via a spectacular curving staircase contained in an octagonal stair tower. Another room, reached by a stairway off the stairway landing, is currently used as a media room. This high ceiling, open area is air conditioned and has two balconies. It could also be used as an exercise, yoga, or gym room. There is also an open-air sky-terrace accessed off this media room.