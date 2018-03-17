高端地产新闻
在售 - St Cloud, France - ¥46,325,622
St Cloud, 92210 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥46,325,622
原货币价格 €5,950,000
详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 6243
    平方英尺 (1700.0 )

房产描述

Saint-Cloud – Parc de Montretout. In a private no-through road, magnificent family property of 580 sqm. set in a 1 700 sqm. park, entirely and exquisitely restored with high-quality materials. This house combines Old-World charm with modern conveniences. Over 3 levels, it offers on the ground floor a magnificent living room with fireplace and a dining room, a study, a sports room, a kitchen and a pantry. On the 1st floor: a large parental suite opening onto a 40 sqm. terrace, a bathroom and 2 dressing rooms. On the 2nd floor three bedrooms each with its bathroom. On the basement a movie lounge, a wine cellar, a caretaker’s house, a four-car garage. Close from the German and American schools, middle schools, Railway station and Tramway. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nathalie Faës
06 62 81 91 90

