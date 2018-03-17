Saint-Cloud – Parc de Montretout. In a private no-through road, magnificent family property of 580 sqm. set in a 1 700 sqm. park, entirely and exquisitely restored with high-quality materials. This house combines Old-World charm with modern conveniences. Over 3 levels, it offers on the ground floor a magnificent living room with fireplace and a dining room, a study, a sports room, a kitchen and a pantry. On the 1st floor: a large parental suite opening onto a 40 sqm. terrace, a bathroom and 2 dressing rooms. On the 2nd floor three bedrooms each with its bathroom. On the basement a movie lounge, a wine cellar, a caretaker’s house, a four-car garage. Close from the German and American schools, middle schools, Railway station and Tramway. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.