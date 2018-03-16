In one of the most popular areas of the capital, facing the Jardin du Roi, corner apartment on the third floor of a beautiful building.With a living space of ± 480 sqm, it consists of an entrance hall with plenty of storage, beautiful receptions that offers a living room with a fireplace, a spacious dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. It also offers an office, a Master Bedroom with dressing and private bathroom, three bedrooms and a common bathroom. A second part with independent entrance offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room.Other: elevator, cellar, a parking spaces for rent.Jardin du Roi is ideally located close to shops and restaurants in a quiet and typical area. Easy access to public transport.For any further information, please contact Anne Touly at +32 (0) 472 027 213.