在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,462,312
Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

1330 West Ave 3202

约¥6,462,312
原货币价格 $1,020,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1262
    平方英尺

房产描述

Sophisticated South Beach two master bedroom luxury apartment in Miami Beach. Views forever of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami and the Atlantic Ocean. Watch beautiful sunsets from your private balcony on the 32nd floor. This unique two master bedroom apartment is move-in ready with tastefully upgraded kitchen, custom baths and beautiful white porcelain floors. Full size washer/dryer in unit. The Waverly is a full service condominium with bay side pool, tennis, sand volleyball, BBQs, a full gym, 24 hour security and concierge. Located a short walk from Lincoln Road, restaurants, shops, night life and an easy walk to the beach. Internet and cable included in HOA fees. Parking includes one assigned garage space and free valet for second car. Pet friendly. For those who value the unique.

上市日期: 2017年12月15日

MLS ID: A10388336

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Enrique Tejera
+1 3055389711

周边设施

