7541 Sloughhouse Rd

Extraordinary Equestrian Facility on 72+ acres. Beautifully appointed Custom Home with vaulted ceiling, large fireplace with pellet stove and elegant custom mantelpiece, kitchen with all new smudge-free stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in the kitchen/living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile floors in baths. 4-bedrooms, 3-baths and 3 car garage, includes guest wing with separate entrance, full kitchen & Spacious living room. THIS FACILITY IS A MUST SEE! BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION.