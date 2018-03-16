高端地产新闻
在售 - Elk Grove, CA, United States - ¥50,684,166
Elk Grove, CA, 95624 - United States

7541 Sloughhouse Rd

约¥50,684,166
原货币价格 $7,999,900
独立家庭住宅
马场 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺 (72.0 英亩)

房产描述

Extraordinary Equestrian Facility on 72+ acres. Beautifully appointed Custom Home with vaulted ceiling, large fireplace with pellet stove and elegant custom mantelpiece, kitchen with all new smudge-free stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in the kitchen/living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile floors in baths. 4-bedrooms, 3-baths and 3 car garage, includes guest wing with separate entrance, full kitchen & Spacious living room. THIS FACILITY IS A MUST SEE! BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION.

上市日期: 2017年2月1日

MLS ID: 17005625

联系方式

分部：
Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Judy Richardson
+1 9168704003

