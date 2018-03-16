Fantastic 4 bedroom duplex with views of the Tagus River, in Cruz Quebrada. It has 193 sqm of gross construction area with 4 balconies on the deck in the bedrooms, living room and kitchen with total view of the sea and Alto de Santa Catarina. Located between Lisbon and Cascais, this area has great access to public transportation, commerce, schools and services and the Sports Complex of Jamor. It is the ideal opportunity for those who prefer tranquility, sophistication and a beautiful view.