在售 - Oeiras, Portugal - ¥6,851,520
Oeiras, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥6,851,520
原货币价格 €880,000
复式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2077
    平方英尺 (165.47 )

房产描述

Fantastic 4 bedroom duplex with views of the Tagus River, in Cruz Quebrada. It has 193 sqm of gross construction area with 4 balconies on the deck in the bedrooms, living room and kitchen with total view of the sea and Alto de Santa Catarina. Located between Lisbon and Cascais, this area has great access to public transportation, commerce, schools and services and the Sports Complex of Jamor. It is the ideal opportunity for those who prefer tranquility, sophistication and a beautiful view.

上市日期: 2018年3月13日

MLS ID: 104170278

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Paula Penim
351919192919

周边设施

周边设施
_