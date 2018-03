Located in the area of Avenida Tibidabo, 790 m2, modernist style house is distributed on two levels more dome and a spacious loft of the other two levels.The house is surrounded by a beautiful garden of 1200m2, completely isolated from the noise, allowing you to enjoy 100% of the tranquility. The tower consists of 5 bedrooms, a bathroom and 3 toilets. It is ideal for house, offices, consulates and schools.