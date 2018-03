Private, riverfront Dunthorpe home with walled courtyard entrance. Views of Waverley CC and sneak peaks of Mt. Hood. Two master suites, studio/guesthouse and outdoor entertaining space with full kitchen. Italian plaster, salvaged barn wood floors, and reclaimed beams throughout. Custom chef's kitchen and butler's pantry with 2nd full set of appliances. Garden with soaking pool. Originally a 1916 carriage house with rights to build boat dock.