59 Commercial Street

You'll find this exquisite compound consisting of 2 year round homes in the West End, directly on the bayfront. The 1468 s.f. main house was floated over from Long Point and has been totally renovated with details respectful of the period but with all the modern amenities. The 2 bedroom 2.5 bath house has wood flooring throughout, a gourmet kitchen, and 2 wood-burning fireplaces. The 896 s.f., 1 bedroom 1.5 bath cottage sits directly on the water with lovely views of Provincetown Harbor and Long Point. Separate utilities, split A/C, wood floors, full kitchen, 2 decks. The beautifully landscaped yard has irrigation, parking for 2-3 cars, and bluestone patios. Hooked up to the municipal sewer system. Excellent rental history.