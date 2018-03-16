高端地产新闻
在售 - Provincetown, MA, United States - ¥22,111,244
Provincetown, MA, 02657 - United States

59 Commercial Street

约¥22,111,244
原货币价格 $3,490,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2364
    平方英尺 (0.09 英亩)

房产描述

You'll find this exquisite compound consisting of 2 year round homes in the West End, directly on the bayfront. The 1468 s.f. main house was floated over from Long Point and has been totally renovated with details respectful of the period but with all the modern amenities. The 2 bedroom 2.5 bath house has wood flooring throughout, a gourmet kitchen, and 2 wood-burning fireplaces. The 896 s.f., 1 bedroom 1.5 bath cottage sits directly on the water with lovely views of Provincetown Harbor and Long Point. Separate utilities, split A/C, wood floors, full kitchen, 2 decks. The beautifully landscaped yard has irrigation, parking for 2-3 cars, and bluestone patios. Hooked up to the municipal sewer system. Excellent rental history.

上市日期: 2017年10月6日

MLS ID: 21716509

联系方式

分部：
Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Cabral
5082460998 105

周边设施

