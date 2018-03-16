高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Boca Grande, FL, United States - ¥15,839,000
免费询盘

Boca Grande, FL, 33921 - United States

145 1st Street E.

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2901
    平方英尺 (14323.0 英亩)

房产描述

A beautiful family home in the Village of Boca Grande. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home with a fireplace is just as cozy as it can be! Originally built in 1994, it was remodeled in 2004 to add additional living space and connect the guest bedroom and garage with the main house. There is 2,901 sq. ft. under air. The home is situated on a 116’ x 125’ parcel in a tropical and beautifully landscaped oasis setting. The home has been well maintained and has ample off-street parking as well as a large 2 car garage and is a short walk to the beach as well as to all of the shops and restaurants located in the Boca Grande Village!

上市日期: 2018年1月13日

MLS ID: D5922375

联系方式

分部：
Gulf to Bay Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Taylor
9419640115

联系方式

分部：
Gulf to Bay Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Taylor
9419640115

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_