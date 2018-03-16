145 1st Street E.

A beautiful family home in the Village of Boca Grande. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home with a fireplace is just as cozy as it can be! Originally built in 1994, it was remodeled in 2004 to add additional living space and connect the guest bedroom and garage with the main house. There is 2,901 sq. ft. under air. The home is situated on a 116’ x 125’ parcel in a tropical and beautifully landscaped oasis setting. The home has been well maintained and has ample off-street parking as well as a large 2 car garage and is a short walk to the beach as well as to all of the shops and restaurants located in the Boca Grande Village!