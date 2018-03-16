高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥10,738,842
Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

8990 Bay Colony Dr 902

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2005
    平方英尺

房产描述

Offering expansive views of Pelican Bay and the Gulf of Mexico this exquisite 2,000 square feet 9th-floor residence offers two large en-suite bedrooms, a septate den with substantial living room and SieMatic kitchen with breakfast room overlooking Upper Clam Bay. Comprising an extensive outdoor screened terrace this residence also provides separate air conditioned storage and two under building garage parking spaces. Situated in Naples most prestigious gated beachfront community at Bay Colony, viewing is highly recommended.

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

MLS ID: 218005317

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dorcas Briscoe
+1 2395949494

