8990 Bay Colony Dr 902

Offering expansive views of Pelican Bay and the Gulf of Mexico this exquisite 2,000 square feet 9th-floor residence offers two large en-suite bedrooms, a septate den with substantial living room and SieMatic kitchen with breakfast room overlooking Upper Clam Bay. Comprising an extensive outdoor screened terrace this residence also provides separate air conditioned storage and two under building garage parking spaces. Situated in Naples most prestigious gated beachfront community at Bay Colony, viewing is highly recommended.