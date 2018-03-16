高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mykonos, Greece - ¥13,235,892
免费询盘

Mykonos, 84600 - Greece

Ftelia Recharge

约¥13,235,892
原货币价格 €1,700,000
其他

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1938
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gracefully situated on a slope and fully shielded by strong winds, Recharge offers spectacular views to a golden sunset as well as Delos island and the Aegean sea. Its exceptional architectural design, perfectly integrated with the Myconian landscape, is one of the main characteristic of this elegant villa, which is situated on a spacious 7.800sq.m plot.An inviting open space living/dining area amplifies the abundance of natural light, a sophisticated kitchen and a generous master bedroom all at the same ground floor level lead to the dreamy panoramic patio, while a palatial en suite bedroom with dressing room occupies the total area on the first floor.Large windows allow the sun beams to irradiate throughout the house adding a timeless feel to this uncompromisingly inspired property.

上市日期: 2011年11月21日

MLS ID: Recharge

联系方式

分部：
Greece Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
George Kasimis

联系方式

分部：
Greece Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
George Kasimis

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_