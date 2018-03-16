Ftelia Recharge

Gracefully situated on a slope and fully shielded by strong winds, Recharge offers spectacular views to a golden sunset as well as Delos island and the Aegean sea. Its exceptional architectural design, perfectly integrated with the Myconian landscape, is one of the main characteristic of this elegant villa, which is situated on a spacious 7.800sq.m plot.An inviting open space living/dining area amplifies the abundance of natural light, a sophisticated kitchen and a generous master bedroom all at the same ground floor level lead to the dreamy panoramic patio, while a palatial en suite bedroom with dressing room occupies the total area on the first floor.Large windows allow the sun beams to irradiate throughout the house adding a timeless feel to this uncompromisingly inspired property.