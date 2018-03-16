高端地产新闻
在售 - Austin, TX, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Austin, TX, 78746 - United States

4309 Bennedict Ln

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5350
    平方英尺 (2.9 英亩)

房产描述

Bring your builder and architect to build your dream home in the coveted neighborhood of Westrim! A private drive leads you to the gated entrance of a 2.9 acre expansive tree covered lot immersed in total privacy amongst natural surroundings. Mature, live oak trees surround the property within a canyon style setting. West Rim, situated on both sides of prestigious Westlake Drive, includes trails leading to a beautiful and private Lake Austin waterfront homeownerâ€™s park complete with boat docks, a day dock, playground, tennis courts as well as cooking and dining areas. Residents of West Rim enjoy miles of nature trails and wilderness parks while still being close to the city. In addition, the property is just minutes from the esteemed Austin Country Club, home of the annual PGA Match Play World Golf Championship. The ideal location and site for building a custom estate.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

MLS ID: 6775598

联系方式

分部：
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Darin Walker
5123280058

周边设施

周边设施
