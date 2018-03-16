4309 Bennedict Ln

Bring your builder and architect to build your dream home in the coveted neighborhood of Westrim! A private drive leads you to the gated entrance of a 2.9 acre expansive tree covered lot immersed in total privacy amongst natural surroundings. Mature, live oak trees surround the property within a canyon style setting. West Rim, situated on both sides of prestigious Westlake Drive, includes trails leading to a beautiful and private Lake Austin waterfront homeownerâ€™s park complete with boat docks, a day dock, playground, tennis courts as well as cooking and dining areas. Residents of West Rim enjoy miles of nature trails and wilderness parks while still being close to the city. In addition, the property is just minutes from the esteemed Austin Country Club, home of the annual PGA Match Play World Golf Championship. The ideal location and site for building a custom estate.