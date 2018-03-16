高端地产新闻
在售 - Montuiri, Spain - ¥23,046,023
Montuiri, 07230 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥23,046,023
原货币价格 €2,960,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8611
    平方英尺 (16000.0 )

房产描述

ThisimpressiveMajorcan Country Estate is locatedupon a wonderful plot with a lot ofprivacy. It is close to thevillage of Montuiri with its numerous restaurants, cafés and all the facilitiesof daily use. Due to the property’s central location on the island, variousvillages, beaches and the city of Palma are close. The exclusive home comprisesa main house withbeautiful views to the landscapeand a garage for various vehicles,house for guests or staff and various outbuildings. Theelegantmain house, very bright andconstructedof highest quality, is distributed as follows: Ground floor:spacious entrance hall, huge living room with dining area, kitchen, toilet,utility room, tv room, access to terraces and garden, etc. First floor:master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, bedroom with bathroomen-suite, further bedrooms/library that share a bathroom, access tovarious terraces, etc. Second floor: bedroom with en-suite bathroom andterraces. Outdoorarea: numerous covered and open terraces, BBQ and diningareas, huge garden with lawn, areas of trees and diverse vegetation, bigswimming-pool,independent guest apartment with living room and dining area,kitchen and two bedrooms that share bathroom, garage for 5 cars, large pond,etc.

上市日期: 2016年6月9日

MLS ID: 7654

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Germán Feliu
0034971721000

周边设施

周边设施
_