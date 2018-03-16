ThisimpressiveMajorcan Country Estate is locatedupon a wonderful plot with a lot ofprivacy. It is close to thevillage of Montuiri with its numerous restaurants, cafés and all the facilitiesof daily use. Due to the property’s central location on the island, variousvillages, beaches and the city of Palma are close. The exclusive home comprisesa main house withbeautiful views to the landscapeand a garage for various vehicles,house for guests or staff and various outbuildings. Theelegantmain house, very bright andconstructedof highest quality, is distributed as follows: Ground floor:spacious entrance hall, huge living room with dining area, kitchen, toilet,utility room, tv room, access to terraces and garden, etc. First floor:master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, bedroom with bathroomen-suite, further bedrooms/library that share a bathroom, access tovarious terraces, etc. Second floor: bedroom with en-suite bathroom andterraces. Outdoorarea: numerous covered and open terraces, BBQ and diningareas, huge garden with lawn, areas of trees and diverse vegetation, bigswimming-pool,independent guest apartment with living room and dining area,kitchen and two bedrooms that share bathroom, garage for 5 cars, large pond,etc.