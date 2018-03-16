高端地产新闻
在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥52,985,465
Tel Aviv, 62919 - Israel

Nissim Aloni 12

约¥52,985,465
原货币价格 ₪29,000,000
公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6351
    平方英尺

房产描述

This ultra-chic 4 story penthouse is located in the very desirable neighborhood of Park Tzameret in Tel Aviv. This is a rare opportunity to own a penthouse with a spectacular view. Twenty foot high floor to ceiling windows wrap around the main floor, providing a true panoramic view of Tel Aviv and the Mediterranean sea. The floor plan flows gracefully: from the private elevator landing, through the huge living room, an elegant dining room and sophisticated Boffi Chef's kitchen. Appliances are are top of the line. Also included are a butler's pantry, breakfast room laundry area and maid's quarters. The penthouse features under the floor heating, 5 bed rooms, a home theater, private pool and a lavish master suite. The residence is approximately 4,413 square feet with an additional 1,938 square feet of balconies. This is a full service building with a full time doorman. Building amenities include an elegant lobby, full time staff, a large gym, a private pool and gardens.

上市日期: 2017年11月30日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ketty Cabalo
972-3-7710977

