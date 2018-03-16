Located near Eldorado Shopping Mall and Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, this two-story house has two living areas with a fireplace directed to a wide frontal garden, an office, a toilet, an isolated TV room with a lightning project and home theater, that opens to the well-lit winter garden covered by glass. The intimate area has four two bedrooms and two suites, all holding split air-conditioning. There is also a dining room that opens to the gourmet area with a barbecue pit and pizza oven, a pool, a locker room with a bathroom, a storage area, a full staff quarter, five parking spaces and a kennel.