Doesn't get much better than this for a 35+ acre parcel close to town! One of the first picks at the Trappers Crossing at Crested Butte subdivision. Ultimate privacy and seclusion, yet just a 5 minute walk to town or a 2 minute drive. There is already a guest house and separate barn/garage on the property so you will have a place to stay while you build the main house! Incredible view of Mt. Crested Butte from the elevated building site--no trees to remove.