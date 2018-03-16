120 W King Street

“Wessington is one of the most magnificent antebellum residences in North Carolina ” writes Thomas Butchko, author of EDENTON An Architectural Portrait . Built in 1850, this home is three stories plus a fully renovated basement. Distinctive exterior features include a full-length double-tier portico, 9’ French doors opening to ornate iron balconies, and four massive chimneys bordering a roof top “widows walk”. The walls of the home are 18” thick and the foundation is solid slabs of granite. The interior is equally impressive with three 12’x50’ center halls, 15’ ceilings on the first floor, original plaster ceiling moldings and chandeliers, 10’ four panel doors, marble mantels and 15 fireplaces. After being in the family for generations, Wessington was purchased in 2008. While preserving the beauty and grandeur of the original home, it has been totally renovated with up to date amenities and custom energy efficient utilities What was once a utilitarian English basement is now a bedroom with full bath, recreation room with kitchenette, media room, and large laundry…all with fireplaces. This level offers the option of independent living, and the ground level entry with an elevator servicing three floors makes the home handicapped accessible. The main level of the home features a formal parlor, dining room, small parlor, library and a large newly renovated catering kitchen. Complete with fireplace and butler’s pantry, the kitchen complements the warm sophistication of the home yet easily accommodates the needs for entertaining on a grand scale. Upstairs, west of the center hall is the master suite with a large dressing room and master bath. There are two other bedrooms with private baths and an office/studio. The third floor is accessed by the same impressive stairway, has the same wide center hall and 4 additional multipurpose rooms. Outside, the home is framed by historic trees and landscaping. Gardeners will delight in the walk out gardening area under the front porch. Interesting features of the grounds include the cistern and the old smokehouse which now houses the impressive utility systems for the home including the geothermal HVAC, elevator hydraulics and other utilities. Wessington is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This landmark impeccably restored home is conveniently located in the heart of Edenton’s Historic District with views of Edenton Bay only one block from downtown.