Elda Castle Was Designed And Constructed In 1927 By Mr & Mrs David Abercrombie. Set On Beautiful 48+ Wooded Acres, The Castle Needs Total Renovation. This Property, Which Is Next To A Nature Preserve, May Be Used As A Serene Private Estate Or Possibly Developed. This Listing Includes 3 Parcels: Section 3600-080-00013 Block 2 Lot 2, Block 2 Lot 3, And Block 1, Lot 1.