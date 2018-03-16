1 Lumahai Street

This vacant lot is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Portlock neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods on Oahu. Situated directly along a cliffside, this 43,435 square foot property offers captivating views of the limitless ocean horizon - a perfect opportunity to build a luxurious infinity pool that falls off into the ocean. To the west, enjoy the sun setting behind Diamond Head while watching the waves crash on the impressive natural rock formations. This property sits adjacent to two other properties that are also for sale. This is a rare opportunity to obtain a significant amount of coastal square footage to build a large estate, in one of the most coveted neighborhoods! See MLS #201716841 for #1A Lumahai St. (oceanfront home) and MLS #201716840 for #3 Lumahai St. (home with separate cottage).