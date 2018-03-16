高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL, United States - ¥10,422,062
免费询盘

Santa Rosa Beach, FL, 32459 - United States

420 Western Lake Drive

约¥10,422,062
原货币价格 $1,645,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2747
    平方英尺

房产描述

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom plus bunk room, 4 bath family home in coveted WaterColor offers exceptional curb appeal and high end details that make this a must see. Professionally designed, this property boasts an open floor plan with top architectural features including high ceilings, wainscoting, wide porches on both levels, and warm hardwood flooring throughout, creating a timeless and inviting full-time residence, vacation getaway or investment opportunity. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast nook that leads to living area complete with cozy fireplace, ideal for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing day at home. The upstairs master suite has an oversized master bath with soaking tub, large walk-in shower and makeup area. All bedrooms have an own private bath as well, perfect for guests and family. Enjoy the lush landscaping from the private backyard that includes an outdoor shower. T his home promises to be one of the prettiest you have seen, and it's situated near all WaterColor amenities such as one of a kind beaches, shopping, dining and more.

上市日期: 2016年10月17日

MLS ID: 762759

联系方式

分部：
Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Matt McGuire
+1 8502760947

联系方式

分部：
Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Matt McGuire
+1 8502760947

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_