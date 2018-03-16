420 Western Lake Drive

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom plus bunk room, 4 bath family home in coveted WaterColor offers exceptional curb appeal and high end details that make this a must see. Professionally designed, this property boasts an open floor plan with top architectural features including high ceilings, wainscoting, wide porches on both levels, and warm hardwood flooring throughout, creating a timeless and inviting full-time residence, vacation getaway or investment opportunity. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast nook that leads to living area complete with cozy fireplace, ideal for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing day at home. The upstairs master suite has an oversized master bath with soaking tub, large walk-in shower and makeup area. All bedrooms have an own private bath as well, perfect for guests and family. Enjoy the lush landscaping from the private backyard that includes an outdoor shower. T his home promises to be one of the prettiest you have seen, and it's situated near all WaterColor amenities such as one of a kind beaches, shopping, dining and more.