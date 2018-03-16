2665 Bald Mountain Rd

This magnificent custom, contemporary builder's home has stunning alpine views. No detail in the construction of this home was spared. Each room was thoughtfully designed to capture the surrounding views of the Gore Range, Vail Golf Course, waterfalls and Vail Mountain, as well as the home's south-facing sunny exposure. This duplex with vaulted ceilings lives like a single-family home with its own separate driveway and no common walls. Two master bedroom suites. Oversized 2-car heated garage.