在售 - Vail, CO, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Vail, CO, 81657 - United States

2665 Bald Mountain Rd

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
复式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3096
    平方英尺 (0.36 英亩)

房产描述

This magnificent custom, contemporary builder's home has stunning alpine views. No detail in the construction of this home was spared. Each room was thoughtfully designed to capture the surrounding views of the Gore Range, Vail Golf Course, waterfalls and Vail Mountain, as well as the home's south-facing sunny exposure. This duplex with vaulted ceilings lives like a single-family home with its own separate driveway and no common walls. Two master bedroom suites. Oversized 2-car heated garage.

上市日期: 2017年12月31日

MLS ID: 931155

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Patrick Barrett
+1 9704700778

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
_