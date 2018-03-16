5 Falcon Point Drive

New multi-million dollar development with five custom homes. This Hampton's style estateis exquisitely designed with every detail along with master craftsmanship puts it in a class of it's own. Lot Three "The Hampshire" features six bedrooms, six full/one half bathrooms. Porte-co-share,two story foyer, ten footceilings throughout, formal dining room/coffered ceiling, living room, great room/fireplace/opulent mantle, open to gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, Marble/stone counter top options available, large center island, breakfast room, mud room, office,and a guest suite. Proper master suite with spa-like master bathroom, two walk in closets and fireplace with tray ceilings. Four additional large bedrooms with en-suite facilities,walk in closets, and laundry room round out the second floor. Buyer has ability to customize the plans with our design team to create your dream home. New multi-million dollar development with five custom homes. ThisHampton's style estateis exquisitely designed with every detail along with master craftsmanship puts it in a class of it's own. Lot three "The Hampshire"six bedrooms, six full/one half bathrooms. Porte-co-share, grand two story foyer, ten foot ceilings throughout, formal dining room with coffered ceiling, living room, great room with fireplace with opulent mantle, open to gourmet kitchen, with Viking, Kohler, Subzero, Marble/stone counter top options available, large center island, breakfast room, mud room, office, and a guest suite. Proper master suite with spa-like master bathroom, two walk in closets and fireplace with tray ceilings. Four additional large bedrooms with en-suite facilities, walk in closets, and laundry room round out the second floor. Buyer has ability to customize the plans with our design team to create your dream home. "A great place to live is the ultimate reward for one's hard work. As a homeownerand residential builder, I knew I found a great place to live when I discovered 600 Mountain Avenue in North Caldwell. A great town with excellent schools. The Estates at Falcon Point will be North Caldwell's most prestigious enclave. Five unique custom estate homes tailored to eachOwner's discerning tastes. The Estates at Falcon Point is such a special development, I decided to make it my home, too."