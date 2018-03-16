高端地产新闻
在售 - Key Largo, FL, United States - ¥10,295,350
免费询盘

Key Largo, FL, 33037 - United States

3 Spray Road

约¥10,295,350
原货币价格 $1,625,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1322
    平方英尺 (17248.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Charming Keys cottage home at Ocean Reef that has been completely renovated and updated to include three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen, separate laundry room, living room with sliding glass doors to the pool patio, and very private screened patio area.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northern most tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country’s most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; cultural center, and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8 th grade” school within a school”. Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.

上市日期: 2017年12月18日

MLS ID: 1428

联系方式

分部：
Russell Post Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Karyn Thiele
+1 3053673131

