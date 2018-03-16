3 Spray Road

Charming Keys cottage home at Ocean Reef that has been completely renovated and updated to include three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen, separate laundry room, living room with sliding glass doors to the pool patio, and very private screened patio area.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northern most tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country’s most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; cultural center, and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8 th grade” school within a school”. Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.