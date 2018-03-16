Traditional villa near the beach in the heart of Santa Source. With 6000 m2 of land and almost 600m2 of building area you will experience a privileged position in private retreat. From outside it is impossible to access or view the potential/dimension of this complex. Has unique facilities and a signature design that highlighted the clear atmosphere applying light tones, enhancing natural light bounding an honest relationship with green areas. The mixture of rustic decoration and modern appliances transmit total comfort without compromising energy efficiency. Underfloor heating in all rooms and four spacious bedrooms, en-suite, with terraces overlooking the pool. Privacy is the main feature in all moments. Luxury details such as cinema room with glass window to the pool, tennis court and summer bar with jacuzzi justify the price. Excellent investment option. True family environment as a constant of Fonte Santa luxury properties.