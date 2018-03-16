高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥18,685,965
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥18,685,965
原货币价格 €2,400,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7405
    平方英尺 (4700.0 )

房产描述

Traditional villa near the beach in the heart of Santa Source. With 6000 m2 of land and almost 600m2 of building area you will experience a privileged position in private retreat. From outside it is impossible to access or view the potential/dimension of this complex. Has unique facilities and a signature design that highlighted the clear atmosphere applying light tones, enhancing natural light bounding an honest relationship with green areas. The mixture of rustic decoration and modern appliances transmit total comfort without compromising energy efficiency. Underfloor heating in all rooms and four spacious bedrooms, en-suite, with terraces overlooking the pool. Privacy is the main feature in all moments. Luxury details such as cinema room with glass window to the pool, tennis court and summer bar with jacuzzi justify the price. Excellent investment option. True family environment as a constant of Fonte Santa luxury properties.

上市日期: 2015年3月18日

MLS ID: 105150074

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty

