Completely Renovated To A"Beachy"Perfection.This Bay Front Beauty Boasts 5 Bedrooms,3.5 Baths,Light Filled Gourmet Kitchen,Great Room W/Fireplace,Den And Screened In Porch.Watch Amazing Sunsets From The Spacious Master Bedroom With Its Own Bayside Balcony.Outside Enjoy A Private Backyard W/Mature Landscaping,Heated Gunite Pool And A New 180' Dock. Close To All That Matters