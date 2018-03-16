高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥7,919,500
Atlanta, GA, 30309 - United States

157 The Prado

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7260
    平方英尺 (0.22 英亩)

房产描述

Situated in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods, this 1920 Ansley Park bungalow is much larger than it appears. Main level includes formal living room and dining room, guest bedroom with en suite, powder room, chef's kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances and double ovens and breakfast bar. Large family room with access to finished basement with guest bedroom and full bath, media room and powder room. Second floor offers three bedrooms with private baths, including master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower, tub and dual vanity. Deep backyard with room for pool. Close to Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens and easy access to 75/85/400.

上市日期: 2018年1月4日

MLS ID: 5947544

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Zana Dillard
+1 4049744478

周边设施

周边设施
