157 The Prado

Situated in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods, this 1920 Ansley Park bungalow is much larger than it appears. Main level includes formal living room and dining room, guest bedroom with en suite, powder room, chef's kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances and double ovens and breakfast bar. Large family room with access to finished basement with guest bedroom and full bath, media room and powder room. Second floor offers three bedrooms with private baths, including master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower, tub and dual vanity. Deep backyard with room for pool. Close to Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens and easy access to 75/85/400.