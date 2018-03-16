高端地产新闻
在售 - Walpole, NH, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Walpole, NH, 03608 - United States

45 Watkins Hill

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4786
    平方英尺 (5.2 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning custom built brick colonial home that offers a virtually maintenance free exterior and features a new metal shake style roof. Privately sited off the road with a hilltop setting. A 3- car garage with generous parking at the top of the driveway for all of your guests. This home is well suited for family and friends to gather. The incredibly spacious back stone patio with built in gas grill is surrounded by natural rocks and gardens and is easily accessed from the gorgeous, well equipped cherry kitchen with plenty of room for a couple of cooks. A comfy living room with fireplace and a large sunroom that is perfect to relax any time of day. You will be amazed by the curved stairway off the main entry. This showpiece will be the topic of many conversations. Formal dining room and family room all on the first floor along with a master suite. The second floor features an office, and 5 more generous size bedrooms. There is a laundry on the first and second floor. The 2-stall horse barn and fenced in paddock are perfect for the horse enthusiast or other animals. On just over 5 acres, this beautiful home is located in the charming town of Walpole. An ideal location close to Keene and Vermont. This is a beauty!

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: 4647386

联系方式

分部：
Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Linda Rosenthall
+1 6035264050

