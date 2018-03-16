45 Watkins Hill

Stunning custom built brick colonial home that offers a virtually maintenance free exterior and features a new metal shake style roof. Privately sited off the road with a hilltop setting. A 3- car garage with generous parking at the top of the driveway for all of your guests. This home is well suited for family and friends to gather. The incredibly spacious back stone patio with built in gas grill is surrounded by natural rocks and gardens and is easily accessed from the gorgeous, well equipped cherry kitchen with plenty of room for a couple of cooks. A comfy living room with fireplace and a large sunroom that is perfect to relax any time of day. You will be amazed by the curved stairway off the main entry. This showpiece will be the topic of many conversations. Formal dining room and family room all on the first floor along with a master suite. The second floor features an office, and 5 more generous size bedrooms. There is a laundry on the first and second floor. The 2-stall horse barn and fenced in paddock are perfect for the horse enthusiast or other animals. On just over 5 acres, this beautiful home is located in the charming town of Walpole. An ideal location close to Keene and Vermont. This is a beauty!