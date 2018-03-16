高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Redwood City, CA, United States - ¥15,832,664
免费询盘

Redwood City, CA, 94062 - United States

622 Park Road

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2880
    平方英尺 (24100.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This majestic is right at home in Emerald Hills and located about a block from Emerald Lake! Intricate wood open beam ceilings, and high windows surround living areas. Enjoy beautiful views of trees from every room. Living room is extremely spacious with gleaming hardwood floors. Kitchen is a perfect blend of rich woods, emerald colored granite counters, stainless steel appliances and artistic lighting. Dining room is warm and elegant opening to a dramatic fern clad patio. Master bedroom suite is cozy, with skylight, walk in closet and views of nature. All bedrooms are large with hardwood floors. Laundry room is well equipped and near extra storage area. A real tree house can be used for fun, or a tranquil retreat. This beautiful half acre includes a pool, workshop, tree house, detached street level garage with sweeping front driveway, kayak storage under front deck. Walk to to Emerald Lake, minutes to 280 and nearby restaurants.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

MLS ID: ML81687879

联系方式

分部：
Today Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Victoria Costantini
+1 6504308425

联系方式

分部：
Today Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Victoria Costantini
+1 6504308425

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_