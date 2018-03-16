622 Park Road

This majestic is right at home in Emerald Hills and located about a block from Emerald Lake! Intricate wood open beam ceilings, and high windows surround living areas. Enjoy beautiful views of trees from every room. Living room is extremely spacious with gleaming hardwood floors. Kitchen is a perfect blend of rich woods, emerald colored granite counters, stainless steel appliances and artistic lighting. Dining room is warm and elegant opening to a dramatic fern clad patio. Master bedroom suite is cozy, with skylight, walk in closet and views of nature. All bedrooms are large with hardwood floors. Laundry room is well equipped and near extra storage area. A real tree house can be used for fun, or a tranquil retreat. This beautiful half acre includes a pool, workshop, tree house, detached street level garage with sweeping front driveway, kayak storage under front deck. Walk to to Emerald Lake, minutes to 280 and nearby restaurants.