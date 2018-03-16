高端地产新闻
在售 - Carignan, QC, Canada - ¥10,614,939
免费询盘

Carignan, QC, J3L3P9 - Canada

1365 Rue Jean-vincent

约¥10,614,939
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 30613.0
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prestigious property carefully built with the highest quality materials. Spacious room with plenty of light, luxurious open kitchen, main living room offering a cathedral 20 ft. ceiling, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces. Located 25 minutes from downtown Montreal and less than 10 minutes from Quartier Dix30. General -Solid wood floor on each floors -Security system with cameras -Geothermal heating with 2 independents zoning -Separated mudroom with 2 walk-ins -Secondary detached garage -Heated floors in every bathrooms -2 laundry rooms Main Floor -10 foot ceilings -Open concept kitchen with dinette and family room -48 inch gas stove -Marble countertops -Dinette with French doors accessing covered balcony -Wood fireplace -Powder room 2nd Floor -9 foot ceilings -Gas fireplace in master bedroom -Master bedroom of 1050 sq ft including ensuite and 10 x 11 walk-in -3 bedrooms with each their own ensuite and walk-in -Laundry room with plenty of storage Basement -8 foot ceilings -Wine cellar with wine tasting area -2 bedroom, 1 with its own ensuite and walk-in -Open concept family room with gas fireplace -Powder room

上市日期: 2017年5月5日

MLS ID: 12943507

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Quebec
代理经纪:
Kevin Perreault
5147745932

