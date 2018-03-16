1365 Rue Jean-vincent

Prestigious property carefully built with the highest quality materials. Spacious room with plenty of light, luxurious open kitchen, main living room offering a cathedral 20 ft. ceiling, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces. Located 25 minutes from downtown Montreal and less than 10 minutes from Quartier Dix30. General -Solid wood floor on each floors -Security system with cameras -Geothermal heating with 2 independents zoning -Separated mudroom with 2 walk-ins -Secondary detached garage -Heated floors in every bathrooms -2 laundry rooms Main Floor -10 foot ceilings -Open concept kitchen with dinette and family room -48 inch gas stove -Marble countertops -Dinette with French doors accessing covered balcony -Wood fireplace -Powder room 2nd Floor -9 foot ceilings -Gas fireplace in master bedroom -Master bedroom of 1050 sq ft including ensuite and 10 x 11 walk-in -3 bedrooms with each their own ensuite and walk-in -Laundry room with plenty of storage Basement -8 foot ceilings -Wine cellar with wine tasting area -2 bedroom, 1 with its own ensuite and walk-in -Open concept family room with gas fireplace -Powder room