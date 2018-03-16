高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tuxedo Park, NY, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Tuxedo Park, NY, 10987 - United States

18 Patterson Brook Rd

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4420
    平方英尺 (3.2 英亩)

房产描述

The quintessential Tuxedo Park Carriage House masterpiece. Private, secluded, surrounded by nature. A place to find refuge, tranquility, and space to let your creative energy soar. Original Wagstaff Carriage house c. 1896 on this site was completely rebuilt in 2008, with attention to recrafting key elements of the original design and architectural details. Flawless construction, the finest quality building materials, finishes and systems were employed throughout.Spacious open living room, dining and kitchen with high ceilings and abundant light. Master suite has garden views, exercise room and laundry. Fabulous entertaining rooms open to magical grounds and meandering pathways.Two garages, one on the ground floor, one free standing, have radiant heat and upwards of 15-car capacity, providing exceptional spaces for showcasing a fine automobile collection, potential studios for musicians or artists, or crafts workshop. Gated community, lake access, only one hour from NYC.

上市日期: 2017年2月1日

MLS ID: 4703819

联系方式

分部：
Ellis Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jacob Matthews
9145888001

联系方式

分部：
Ellis Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jacob Matthews
9145888001

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_