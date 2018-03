Apartment at a calm, well located street next to Ibirapuera Park. The condominium offers a pool, a sports court, a fitness space, a playground, a ball room and an artesian well.Well-lit and airy, the apartment is at a high floor and holds a living to 3 ambiances with a terrace, inverter air-conditioning in all ambiances, a parlor, and a kitchen with a lunch room which can be open to the living area.