在售 - Shefford, QC, Canada - ¥8,196,958
Shefford, QC, J2M1N2 - Canada

45 Rue Jestel

约¥8,196,958
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺 (20252.3 )

房产描述

A sensational panorama! Located in one of the best neighborhoods and in perfect privacy. The residence was built on the mountainside with the best materials in the industry. Fully automated and equipped with cutting edge technology, offering full control at your fingertips. The majestic fenestration and the spacious open-plan spaces offer unique views on Mount Bromont. An up-dated to modern tastes and highly innovative conception. Out in the country while conveniently located minutes from highways. A very unique property to discover!

上市日期: 2016年6月11日

MLS ID: 14607584

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Quebec
代理经纪:
Stephane Cloutier
18195787507

周边设施

周边设施
