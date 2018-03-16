Royal Palm Drive Sunrise Landing

Residential real estate in the Cayman Islands doesn’t get much better than Royal Sunrise in Sunrise Landing. Sensibly priced to sell canal front property showcases a modern open concept floor plan that will appeal to the most discerning home buyer, one who values privacy and comfort in a quiet subdivision with direct boating access to the North Sound, Rum Point and Stingray City, at a reasonable level. This two-story property has been immaculately maintained and extremely well managed, currently offered fully furnished/turnkey. Approximately 5,300 square feet, 4 full bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, 1 partial bath, plus a bonus room which could be converted to a Den or as presently a game room, home features amazing views from great windows, beautifully finished interiors illicit a clean airy feel, plus a wrap-around master balcony overlooking a comfortable back yard, pool & patio, and the boat dock beyond.Luxury homes such as Royal Sunrise offer a lifestyle unmatched in other locations and Grand Cayman provides convenience one would expect. Sunrise Landing is located in the district of Savannah, Grand Cayman. Countryside Shopping Village is minutes away, where you’ll find grocery, bank, restaurants, hardware/home improvement store, dry cleaning and more. Not far from the airport in George Town or Seven Mile Beach areas, you can travel by boat to any number of the various marinas and enjoy their attractions, such as the cinema, book store, bars & restaurants and more. Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands is simply a wonderful place to live and to invest. Presented by Cayman Islands Sotheby’s International Realty. MLS#402541