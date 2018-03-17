1818 Cleveland St N

Custom Craftsman with contemporary flair. Happy, light-filled home, 4 years young! This spectacular home takes one’s breath away. One of the finest built homes, in sought-after Lyon Village, nothing has been overlooked in the thoughtful finishes. Soaring 10-foot ceilings, an open floor plan with an abundance of windows and transoms, allow light to pour in—and bring the outdoors in. Every space designed to provide a luxurious experience: from custom built-ins, surround-sound ceiling speakers, tray and coffered ceilings, custom designed closet systems and a stacked stone fireplace—just to begin calling attention to some of the special features this home offers. Truly the perfect home for simple, everyday living and gracious entertaining. • 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and a powder room;• NEST Thermostats, dual zone HVAC;• Wainscoting, Crown Molding, Tray and Coffered Ceilings;• Exceptional kitchen with honed Carrara Marble counters; Arabescato honed backsplash; SubZero, Wolf and Bosch appliances; and two sinks;• 3.25 inch oak wood floors with dark walnut stain, stained and sanded in place;• Lower-level offers a private, separate entrance; 2 full bedrooms and 2 full baths, a kitchen, family room and additional storage;• Landscaped yard, with flagstone patio, privacy fence, custom planters with bench seating, gas line for outdoor grilling and wired for speakers and HDMI.• 1-car garage with remote and pervious driveway with parking for 3-4 additional cars;• Blocks to shops; dining; and playground, tennis and basketball courts; Courthouse and Clarendon Metro stations; and easy access to Georgetown and DC;• Close to hiking trails in Potomac Overlook Regional and Windy Run Parks;• Arlington Science Focus, Swanson and Washington Lee schools.