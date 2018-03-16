高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Alpine, NJ, United States - ¥79,195,000
免费询盘

Alpine, NJ, 07620 - United States

818 Closter Dock Rd

约¥79,195,000
原货币价格 $12,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)

房产描述

An INFINITE masterpiece. #818 is a stunning estate on 4 gated acres of manicured property with magnificent specimen trees as seen only in the Emperor's Garden, a meandering meditation path and the Tree of Life. The KOI pond features over 200 unique koi to include Kohaku, Taisho Sanke, Showa Sanke & Utsurimono varieties. This octagon inspired estate home was built with rare materials & exudes the highest level of architectural design. With soaring ceiling in the over-sized great room & foyer plus large reception & dining rooms - it's perfect for royalty. The gourmet kitchen opens to a breakfast & family room. The master suite features a beautiful marble bath & separate sitting room. An exquisite glass solarium overlooks the south lawn. The estate includes a gunite pool, pool house, sauna, tennis court plus separate one bedroom apartment with a private entrance. Precise Harmony. Minutes from Manhattan.

上市日期: 2016年5月5日

MLS ID: 1618403

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sharon Kurtz
+1 2017689300

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sharon Kurtz
+1 2017689300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_