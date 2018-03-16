4395 Pine Flat Road

An elegant property offering a 5,000± sf 4 bedroom, 5 bath home and large detached studio on 10.42± acres. Serenity, privacy, and panoramic views of Alexander Valley. Perfect for entertaining with formal dining room and large poolside outdoor kitchen and dining area. On-site recreation includes a regulation tennis court and bocce ball court as well as a large pool and secluded hot tub with view. Studio has a magnificent outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and waterfall. Property includes 2± acre vineyard, 975 bottle wine cellar, flower garden, raised bed vegetable and herb garden and many peaceful sitting areas with views.