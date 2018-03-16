高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Healdsburg, CA, United States - ¥44,032,420
免费询盘

Healdsburg, CA, 95448 - United States

4395 Pine Flat Road

约¥44,032,420
原货币价格 $6,950,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4989
    平方英尺 (10.42 英亩)

房产描述

An elegant property offering a 5,000± sf 4 bedroom, 5 bath home and large detached studio on 10.42± acres. Serenity, privacy, and panoramic views of Alexander Valley. Perfect for entertaining with formal dining room and large poolside outdoor kitchen and dining area. On-site recreation includes a regulation tennis court and bocce ball court as well as a large pool and secluded hot tub with view. Studio has a magnificent outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and waterfall. Property includes 2± acre vineyard, 975 bottle wine cellar, flower garden, raised bed vegetable and herb garden and many peaceful sitting areas with views.

上市日期: 2017年7月21日

MLS ID: 21716719

联系方式

分部：
Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Charlene Schnall
+1 7074336555 412

联系方式

分部：
Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Charlene Schnall
+1 7074336555 412

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_