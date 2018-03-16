525 Ticino Dr

Breathtaking estate on 120 sprawling acres! Home is perched at the peak of the property overlooking the stunning views of the Mississippi River. The property has a fine equestrian facility housing 12 horses and a riding ring adjacent, lovely pool/spa, as well as a carriage house, greenhouse, and caretakers home.This is an incredible opportunity to keep the property as a private estate or develop part of the acreage. A great room, living room, dining room are all on a grand scale with an amazing staircase reflecting the stature the home deserves. Both levels have complete master suites with 6 beds/7baths, maids quarters and so much more. The terrace wraps around the home offering the perfect vantage point for viewing the spectacular grounds, pool, and water.