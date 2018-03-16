高端地产新闻
在售 - Imperial, MO, United States - ¥31,361,220
Imperial, MO, 63052 - United States

525 Ticino Dr

约¥31,361,220
原货币价格 $4,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 13740
    平方英尺 (121.0 英亩)

房产描述

Breathtaking estate on 120 sprawling acres! Home is perched at the peak of the property overlooking the stunning views of the Mississippi River. The property has a fine equestrian facility housing 12 horses and a riding ring adjacent, lovely pool/spa, as well as a carriage house, greenhouse, and caretakers home.This is an incredible opportunity to keep the property as a private estate or develop part of the acreage. A great room, living room, dining room are all on a grand scale with an amazing staircase reflecting the stature the home deserves. Both levels have complete master suites with 6 beds/7baths, maids quarters and so much more. The terrace wraps around the home offering the perfect vantage point for viewing the spectacular grounds, pool, and water.

上市日期: 2017年5月10日

MLS ID: 17038581

联系方式

分部：
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elaine Medve
+1 3143690075

