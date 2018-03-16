9771 Niblick Ln

Enjoy scenic water and golf course views from this classically designed and lovingly maintained home in the prestigious Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club with owner access to the exclusive Bay Colony Beach Club and tennis facility. This lovely home offers over 5,600 square feet of flexible living space including a luxurious ground level master. A gourmet kitchen opens to a light-filled family room with a seamless transition to the stunning expansive outdoor living space with summer kitchen. Behind pocket doors, a handsome office opens to a lushly landscaped courtyard and the soothing sounds of a gentle fountain. Pamper your guests with three comfortable guest suites with ensuite bath including a detached poolside guest cabana with a second story enclosed lanai. Additional entertaining areas feature indoor and outdoor bar space, a living room with elegantly carved gas fireplace and a dining room that boasts lovely outdoor views. The second-floor media room is ideal for movie watching or you can convert this bonus space into a second family room, fitness space or children’s bunk room. The luxurious Bay Colony lifestyle awaits.