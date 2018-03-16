高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥24,075,280
Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

9771 Niblick Ln

约¥24,075,280
原货币价格 $3,800,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5687
    平方英尺 (0.84 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy scenic water and golf course views from this classically designed and lovingly maintained home in the prestigious Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club with owner access to the exclusive Bay Colony Beach Club and tennis facility. This lovely home offers over 5,600 square feet of flexible living space including a luxurious ground level master. A gourmet kitchen opens to a light-filled family room with a seamless transition to the stunning expansive outdoor living space with summer kitchen. Behind pocket doors, a handsome office opens to a lushly landscaped courtyard and the soothing sounds of a gentle fountain. Pamper your guests with three comfortable guest suites with ensuite bath including a detached poolside guest cabana with a second story enclosed lanai. Additional entertaining areas feature indoor and outdoor bar space, a living room with elegantly carved gas fireplace and a dining room that boasts lovely outdoor views. The second-floor media room is ideal for movie watching or you can convert this bonus space into a second family room, fitness space or children’s bunk room. The luxurious Bay Colony lifestyle awaits.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: 218002809

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Tashjian
+1 2396595102

联系方式

