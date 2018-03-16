4808 Bill Simmons

Modern masterpiece located in the heart of DFW. This 2.32 acre lavish, resort-like estate features meticulously manicured grounds and is the perfect venue for luxury living and relaxation. Contemporary architecture and massive windows fill the home with light. The home is impeccably built with large spanning timbers, vaulted ceilings and loaded with technology. Stone and stucco construction with concrete and wood floors throughout. This property blends the indoor/outdoor living at its finest with exterior kitchen, fireplace and covered lounge areas. Built to entertain friends and family, the public spaces are spacious and the pool and pristine grounds are the focal points. Incredible master suite includes lavish bath, his and hers closets and a private study. The guest house is appointed with top of the line appliances and same attention to detail that you will find in the main house. No stone was unturned in the construction of these homes, the main house also includes three additional bedrooms with private baths and a media room. The smart technology is extraordinary. Conveniently located in the heart of DFW, just 10 miles from DFW airport.