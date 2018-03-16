4306 Torch Light Circle

This five bedroom/ three and a half bath house has the feel of a single-family home with the exterior look and maintenance of a villa home. It sits in a quiet circle in the community of Overlook. The meticulously maintained front garden and stone facade surround the main entrance. The entire main level is covered in hardwood floors. The living room with one of two - wood-burning fireplaces and attached dining room are lit by a long wall of west-facing windows. The contemporary kitchen is a chef's dream with L-shaped granite counters, gas range, double oven, and pantry. The breakfast room looks out through two stories of stacked windows over the deck and patio. Glass block in kitchen, powder room, and master bath maximize natural light exposure.