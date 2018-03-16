高端地产新闻
在售 - Bethesda, MD, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Bethesda, MD, 20816 - United States

4306 Torch Light Circle

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3536
    平方英尺 (0.1 英亩)

房产描述

This five bedroom/ three and a half bath house has the feel of a single-family home with the exterior look and maintenance of a villa home. It sits in a quiet circle in the community of Overlook. The meticulously maintained front garden and stone facade surround the main entrance. The entire main level is covered in hardwood floors. The living room with one of two - wood-burning fireplaces and attached dining room are lit by a long wall of west-facing windows. The contemporary kitchen is a chef's dream with L-shaped granite counters, gas range, double oven, and pantry. The breakfast room looks out through two stories of stacked windows over the deck and patio. Glass block in kitchen, powder room, and master bath maximize natural light exposure.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: PX4306

联系方式

分部：
TTR Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Philip Leverrier
+1 3016613520

