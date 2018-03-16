高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Victoria, MN, United States - ¥11,404,080
免费询盘

Victoria, MN, 55331 - United States

6505 Hawks Pointe Lane

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6194
    平方英尺 (0.41 英亩)

房产描述

Breathtaking new construction by City Homes, LLC. Unique touches throughout give this home a distinctly livable feel. Well-appointed finishes combine luxury, comfort, and function. Each bedroom on the upper level has its own special features. The open main level offers gourmet kitchen w/ huge pantry, separate dining, office, family room, and access to 3-season porch and deck. Walk-out lower level has media room, full bar, exercise room, and sport court. This is a MUST see! Occupancy mid-October.

上市日期: 2017年9月8日

MLS ID: 4873689

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dave Remick
6126690040

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dave Remick
6126690040

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_