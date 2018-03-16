6505 Hawks Pointe Lane

Breathtaking new construction by City Homes, LLC. Unique touches throughout give this home a distinctly livable feel. Well-appointed finishes combine luxury, comfort, and function. Each bedroom on the upper level has its own special features. The open main level offers gourmet kitchen w/ huge pantry, separate dining, office, family room, and access to 3-season porch and deck. Walk-out lower level has media room, full bar, exercise room, and sport court. This is a MUST see! Occupancy mid-October.