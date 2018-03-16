111 Se 1st Ave 508

Contemporary urban living steps away from Atlantic Ave in downtown Delray. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PRECONSTUCTION PRICING. 111 First will be a sleek 70-unit, smart building with beautifully designed 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units. Units equipped with modern-day technology and security, plus a few fun and convenient perks: Roof top deck, Home automation system Designer selected finishes with upgrade options Secure and covered resident parking with extraordinary guest parking Up to 1GB internet download speeds Secure bicycle parking and private storage space State-of-the-art fitness center Entertainment deck includes swimming pool, cabanas, summer kitchen, bar, billiards, fire pit, and TVs Atrium lobby Low COA dues.