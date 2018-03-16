高端地产新闻
在售 - Delray Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,432,173
Delray Beach, FL, 33444 - United States

111 Se 1st Ave 508

约¥6,432,173
原货币价格 $1,015,243
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2230
    平方英尺

房产描述

Contemporary urban living steps away from Atlantic Ave in downtown Delray. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PRECONSTUCTION PRICING. 111 First will be a sleek 70-unit, smart building with beautifully designed 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units. Units equipped with modern-day technology and security, plus a few fun and convenient perks: Roof top deck, Home automation system Designer selected finishes with upgrade options Secure and covered resident parking with extraordinary guest parking Up to 1GB internet download speeds Secure bicycle parking and private storage space State-of-the-art fitness center Entertainment deck includes swimming pool, cabanas, summer kitchen, bar, billiards, fire pit, and TVs Atrium lobby Low COA dues.

上市日期: 2017年2月27日

MLS ID: RX-10311883

联系方式

分部：
Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Constance Hudson
+1 5614454003

