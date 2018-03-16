高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥69,659,922
Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

120 Ocean Dr 1500

约¥69,659,922
原货币价格 $10,995,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5358
    平方英尺

房产描述

GLASS at 120 Ocean Drive designed by Rene Gonzalez is true exclusive luxury living. One of only 10 residences, this spacious 15th floor offers stunning 360 views of Miami Beach, ocean, city and intracoastal. Residence features include Calcutta marble kitchen with Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances, oak wood floors with floating walls and master bathroom made of floor to ceiling Arrabescato marble. Estate manager, exclusive beach and 24 hour security and concierge services. "It's a building that tends to disappear", said architect Rene Gonzalez. Located in hot South of Fifth neighborhood in walking distance to some of the best restaurants and shopping.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: A10390807

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary LaScala
+1 3055389711

